Excitement soars in Bengaluru as city gears up for India vs Pakistan football clash

Irrespective of the sport, seldom does a clash between two nations garner as much attention as an India versus Pakistan match-up.

And for the growing community of football fans in the city, the excitement is rife as the SAFF Championship’s opening day sees the hostile neighbours clash with each other in an evening fixture here at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday.

The last time India played Pakistan in a football match was here in Bengaluru way back in 2014 in an under-23 friendly which the latter had won 2-0. More so, it has been close to five years since the national team played an international match in the city.

“It’s been quite a wait. And having them back here is something we are all definitely looking forward to,” said Vijay Bharadwaj, a member of the West Block Blues (WBB - a fan association of Bengaluru Football Club) and a chartered accountant.

The club will be turning out in huge numbers, this time for the Indian team. “West Block A has been completely sold out and the rest of the stands are fast filling,” added Bharadwaj.

More than 10,000 tickets had sold by Tuesday night apart from several complimentary tickets and passes given to 300-plus football clubs in the city and the referee community, confirmed a KSFA official.

The WBB, known for making unique banners to support their team, have one ready for this tournament as well.

“We had 50 people, regulars and first timers, who turned up on Sunday to paint the banner for the big game tomorrow. It is sure to catch everybody’s attention, from the players on the pitch to the ones in the opposite stands,” said Bharadwaj.

Though dark clouds are looming over the city with more rain expected, the fans assured that it will not dampen their spirits. “Rainy nights have their own vibe at the Kanteerava. If the result goes our way, we have all the more reason to celebrate and have the right kind of midweek blues.”