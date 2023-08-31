Explained | How is the scandal over Spain football president Luis Rubiales' World Cup kiss playing out?

Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF), has stirred a furore by kissing midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the Women's World Cup trophy presentation.

Here are main points of the case:

Who is he?

Rubiales, 46, was a defender with several lower league clubs in Spain and Hamilton Academical in Scotland until 2009. He became president of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) a year later before being elected to lead the RFEF in 2018. He vowed to modernise its structure, increase turnover and improve transparency after a corruption scandal. Rubiales sacked Spain manager Julen Lopetegui two days before their 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia because the coach had a pre-agreement to join Real Madrid after the tournament. There was further controversy last year when members of the Spanish women's team mutinied against their coach Jorge Vilda. The RFEF backed Vilda who then cut 12 of the 15 players involved from the squad that went on to win the World Cup.

What did Rubiales do?

When the final whistle blew in Australia on Aug. 20 and Spain had beaten England 1-0, Rubiales grabbed his crotch in celebration while close to Spain's Queen Letizia and 16-year-old Princess Sofia. When presenting Hermoso with her medal, he held the player on the head and kissed her lips.