Explained | The new UEFA Champions League format

For the purpose of simplification, we will focus only on the Champions League to explain this format.

The new format will have 4 additional teams besides the regular 32 teams that would qualify for the previous group stage. These 4 teams will be determined as follows:

Slot One: This place will go to the team that finished third in the league of the association that is ranked 5th in the UEFA association club coefficient ranking from previous season.

This season, it was awarded to the French club Brest, who finished 3rd in Ligue 1, which is 5th in the UEFA association club coefficient ranking.

Slot Two: This place will be awarded to a domestic champion by extending from four to five the number of clubs qualifying via the Champions path of the competition's qualifying process, which will consist of four qualifying rounds.

Slot Three and Four: These two spots will be awarded as extra spots to the two best performing leagues in UEFA competitions, i.e. leagues whose clubs performed well and reached far into the latter stages of the European competitions, based on the association coefficient calculated for the year.

For the 2024/25 season, the Bundesliga and Serie A were awarded these spots, which allowed Borussia Dortmund and Bologna FC 1909 to qualify for the 2024/25 UCL.