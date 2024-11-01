Explained | Who has managed Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson retired

In charge: July 1, 2013-April 22, 2014

Matches: 51

Win-Draw-Loss: 27-9-15

Trophies won: 1 (Community Shield)

Moyes was chosen to succeed Ferguson after 11 years at Everton but found it hard to fill his fellow Scotsman's shoes.

United struggled with inconsistency in the defence of their title, finishing seventh in the Premier League that season, with Moyes dismissed 10 months after his arrival.