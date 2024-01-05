Explained | Why Arsenal will wear all-white home kit in Liverpool FA Cup clash

Arsenal football jerseys have always been a rage with the fans and aficionados alike.

And in two days' time the Gunners are going to surprise the connoisseurs of the Beautiful Game once more, as for the first time in the club’s 138-year history, they are going to wear an all-white jersey in the crunch FA Cup third round tie against Premier League rivals Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (January 7).

Football pundits and fans have been wondering as to why the Gunners are going for the Adidas-sponsored home kit which does not sport the traditional red colour.

Here is the reason

The club revealed through their social media platforms that the all-white jersey was part of their ‘No More Red’ campaign.

“One team. We are The Arsenal. We will wear an all-white kit, drained of our iconic colours on Sunday in support of the No More Red campaign," the club posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).