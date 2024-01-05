Explained | Why Arsenal will wear all-white home kit in Liverpool FA Cup clash

Arsenal football jerseys have always been a rage with the fans and aficionados alike.
And in two days' time the Gunners are going to surprise the connoisseurs of the Beautiful Game once more, as for the first time in the club’s 138-year history, they are going to wear an all-white jersey in the crunch FA Cup third round tie against Premier League rivals Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (January 7).
Football pundits and fans have been wondering as to why the Gunners are going for the Adidas-sponsored home kit which does not sport the traditional red colour.
Here is the reason
The club revealed through their social media platforms that the all-white jersey was part of their ‘No More Red’ campaign.
“One team. We are The Arsenal. We will wear an all-white kit, drained of our iconic colours on Sunday in support of the No More Red campaign," the club posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
The campaign launched in January 2022 is meant to support the long-standing work undertaken by the club to help keep young people safe from knife crimes and youth violence.
While the all-white jerseys are not meant for sale in the public domain, a new bespoke community T-shirt will be up for grabs from Arsenal stores on January 29 with 100 per cent of the retail price being donated to charity.
The No More Red community jersey was designed by Nellie-Rose, who took part in one of the 2023 No More Red Social Action Projects.
This is the third consecutive season that the North London club has worn the No More Red kit.
Freddie Hudson, Head of Arsenal in the Community, said, “No More Red provides a unique opportunity to highlight almost four decades of our local community work that has helped to keep thousands of young people safe. Young people face multiple challenges as they grow up in today’s world and we don’t have all the answers, but we're confident that by acting together and shining a light on the support network available across our community, we can make a significant contribution to the lives of our participants.”
Arsenal united
Along with Mikel Arteta’s men, the Arsenal women’s team will also don the all-white kit on-pitch for the first time when they lock horns with Watford in the FA Cup fourth round at Meadow Park on January 14.
The Premier League runners-up have been known to be very picky when it comes to their main jersey -- the traditional red and white -- but the Gunners have always been flexible when it comes to their away kits.
A class example is the away kit they launched at the start of this season. with the North London club going for a slightly fluorescent yellowish one mixed with black and blue stripes which had a striking resemblance with the goalkeeper jersey worn by the once-Invincibles in the late 80s.