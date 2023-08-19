Explained | Why uncertainty looms over Lucas Paqueta's Manchester City move

However, The Daily Mail reported the investigations into the Brazilian have more to do with bets that were placed in Brazil, and that they are related to in-game incidents rather than the outcomes of West Ham's matches.

Though it is not yet clear what those in-game incidents are, Paqueta is yet to be formally interrogated by the authorities. The player himself has denied any wrongdoing and is expected to seek legal advice from his team as the investigation continues.

Paqueta moved to West Ham for a club-record fee of £51 million last summer from French club Lyon. The attacking midfielder was an integral part of the East London-based club's road to the Europa Conference League glory last season, when he provided Jarrod Bowen with an assist in the dying moments of the final in Prague against Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Just after a season in England, his ability with the ball soon impressed Pep Guardiola, who has been eyeing the midfielder following an injury to City's star player Kevin De Bruyne, who is expected to be sidelined for at least four months after picking up a serious hamstring injury.

Paqueta is not the only footballer who has been recently probed over betting charges.

Brentford's English striker Ivan Toney was banned and fined £50,000 earlier this year after the 27-year-old admitted to 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules, which included betting on matches he played in.