Explained | Why uncertainty looms over Lucas Paqueta's Manchester City move

Manchester City were all set to sign midfielder Lucas Paqueta until the move was hit by a roadblock.
The West Ham player was linked to the English champions, but serious doubts remain over the deal now after news broke of an investigation by the Football Association (FA) over Paqueta's potential betting breaches.
On Friday, it was reported that the transfer deal had collapsed due to 'confidential issues', before news emerged that the 25-year-old Brazilian was investigated over betting charges.
According to reports, the probe pertains to a bet placed by Paqueta himself on getting booked during West Ham's clash with Aston Villa back in March, where the 25-year-old indeed became the recipient of a yellow card following his challenge on John McGinn.
"Initial analysis showed that on that day several new accounts were created at Betway, with users depositing the maximum amount allowed," stated Brazilian outlet Globo.
"These accounts made a matched bet to increase the winnings: the authors would only receive the money if Paqueta took a yellow card against Villa," the report stated.
However, The Daily Mail reported the investigations into the Brazilian have more to do with bets that were placed in Brazil, and that they are related to in-game incidents rather than the outcomes of West Ham's matches.
Though it is not yet clear what those in-game incidents are, Paqueta is yet to be formally interrogated by the authorities. The player himself has denied any wrongdoing and is expected to seek legal advice from his team as the investigation continues.
Paqueta moved to West Ham for a club-record fee of £51 million last summer from French club Lyon. The attacking midfielder was an integral part of the East London-based club's road to the Europa Conference League glory last season, when he provided Jarrod Bowen with an assist in the dying moments of the final in Prague against Jose Mourinho's Roma.
Just after a season in England, his ability with the ball soon impressed Pep Guardiola, who has been eyeing the midfielder following an injury to City's star player Kevin De Bruyne, who is expected to be sidelined for at least four months after picking up a serious hamstring injury.
Paqueta is not the only footballer who has been recently probed over betting charges.
Brentford's English striker Ivan Toney was banned and fined £50,000 earlier this year after the 27-year-old admitted to 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules, which included betting on matches he played in.
The FA's independent regulatory commission published its written reasons for the ban where they said all parties had reached a common ground in reducing the sanction from 11 months to eight due to Toney's young age and gambling addiction.
Although Toney is banned until January 16, 2024, he will be allowed to train with his team and get back to match fitness from September 17.
Of the 262 alleged breaches, the FA said 126 were related to matches in a competition which his club had participated or were eligible to participate.
Nottingham Forest full-back Harry Toffolo was also last month charged by the FA with misconduct in relation to its betting rules, with 375 alleged breaches.
(With agency inputs)