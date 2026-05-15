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FC Porto-Alchemy partnership targets Indian grassroots footballers

Alchemy’s earlier partnerships with clubs like Boca Juniors and Villarreal never fully delivered on expectations, so there will naturally be scepticism around this tie-up as well.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 17:19 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 17:19 IST
sportsFootballFC Porto

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