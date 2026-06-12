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FIFA 2026 | If there's an alien in football, it's Messi: Mehtab Hossain backs Argentina to retain World Cup

'Of course, Argentina is my favourite. Because of Messi. And this team has depth,' said the former defensive midfielder.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 08:48 IST
FootballSports NewsLionel MessiArgentinaFIFA World Cup 2026

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