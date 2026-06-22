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FIFA 2026 | Lionel Messi sends Argentina to World Cup knockout stage

It was his 17th World Cup goal, moving him clear of ⁠Germany's Miroslav ‌Klose as the all-time leading scorer in men's World Cup history.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 19:19 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 19:19 IST
FootballSports NewsLionel MessiArgentinaAustria

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