FIFA 2026 | Spain, France open as World Cup favorites

<p>The 2026 World Cup finally kicks off on Thursday with Spain and France as the clear pre-tournament favorites.</p><p>Spain, ranked second in the latest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=fifa">FIFA </a>Men's World Rankings, are co-favorites at +450 by BetMGM along with third-ranked France. Spain are the book's third biggest liability and lead the way with 18.4% of all bets and 26.1% of all money wagered on the winner. That's ahead of France at 17.3% and 22.3%, respectively.</p><p>DraftKings is offering Spain at +450 to win the title, just ahead of France at +475.</p><p>Spain open their play in Group H against Cape Verde on Monday, with the hope that young superstar Lamine Yamal will be recovered in time from a hamstring injury.</p><p>France, who fell two spots from No. 1 in the latest rankings, have their own injury concerns. While William Saliba played in their final pre-World Cup friendly as he deals with a back injury, striker Hugo Ekitike will miss the tournament due to an Achilles injury.</p><p>Both books have the same top six teams atop their World Cup champion favorites, although at slightly different odds.</p><p>England is being offered at +700 by both, with Portugal at the same odds at BetMGM but at +800 at DraftKings. Brazil is +900 at BetMGM and +950 at DraftKings.</p><p>Argentina vaulted two spots to the No. 1 spot in the rankings, but the defending World Cup champions are only being offered at +900 and +950, respectively.</p><p>Among the three co-host nations, the U.S. men's national team have the shortest odds to win it all at +5000 at BetMGM. The USMNT are the book's second biggest liability. Meanwhile, Mexico are +6600 with Canada significant longshots at +15000.</p><p>DraftKings has the USMNT at +6000, Mexico at +6500 and Canada at +20000.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Top six teams, where they stand & what to expect.<p><strong>World Cup winner odds</strong></p><p>Spain (+450) </p><p>France (+450) </p><p>England (+700) </p><p>Portugal (+700) </p><p>Brazil (+900) </p><p>Argentina (+900) </p><p>Germany (+1400) </p><p>Netherlands (+2000) </p><p>Belgium (+3300) </p><p>Norway (+3300) </p><p>Colombia (+4000) </p><p>Morocco (+4000) </p><p>USA (+5000) </p><p>Japan (+5000) </p><p>Uruguay (+6500) </p><p>Mexico (+6600) </p><p>Switzerland (+6600) </p><p>Turkey (+6600) </p><p>Senegal (+6600) </p><p>Croatia (+8000) </p><p>Ecuador (+8000) </p><p>Sweden (+10000) </p><p>Canada (+15000) </p><p>Austria (+15000) </p><p>Ivory Coast (+20000) </p><p>Paraguay (+25000) </p><p>Czech Republic (+25000) </p><p>Scotland (+25000) </p><p>Bosnia & Herzegovina (+25000) </p><p>South Korea (+25000) </p><p>Algeria (+25000) </p><p>Egypt (+25000) </p><p>Australia (+50000) </p><p>Ghana (+50000) </p><p>Tunisia (+50000) </p><p>Iran (+50000) </p><p>Democratic Republic of Congo (+75000) </p><p>Panama (+100000) </p><p>South Africa (+100000) </p><p>Uzbekistan (+100000) </p><p>Saudi Arabia (+100000) </p><p>Qatar (+100000) </p><p>New Zealand (+100000) </p><p>Jordan (+100000) </p><p>Cape Verde (+100000) </p><p>Iraq (+100000) </p><p>Haiti (+100000) </p><p>Curacao (+100000) </p><p>Mexico open the tournament against South Africa in Mexico City at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. They are the heavy -235 favorite at DraftKings, where El Tri have been backed by 92% of the money placed. South Africa is +750, with the match ending in a draw being offered at +340.</p><p>El Tri have even shorter odds at BetMGM, where they have moved from -185 to -250 while being backed by 73% of the total match bets and 96% of the money.</p><p>France superstar Kylian Mbappe begins the tournament as the favorite to be the top goalscorer at +550 by BetMGM, where he has drawn 15.9% of the bets and 24.1% of the money to be the book's biggest liability.</p><p>England's Harry Kane is second at +650, followed by Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal (+1000), Norway's Erling Haaland (+1400) and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (+1600).</p><p>Argentina's Lionel Messi is sixth at +2000 as he enters the tournament working through fatigue in his left hamstring. Messi, who will be competing in his sixth World Cup, is trying to help Argentina to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cup titles.</p>