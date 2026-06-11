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Homesportsfootball

FIFA 2026 | Spain, France open as World Cup favorites

The 2026 World Cup finally kicks off on Thursday with ​Spain and France as the clear pre-tournament favorites.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 17:03 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 17:03 IST
sportsFootballspainFranceFIFA

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