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FIFA 2026 | Switzerland secure World Cup group victory with 2-1 win over Canada

Switzerland will remain in Vancouver ​for their last-32 ⁠tie, while Canada ended three points behind them and ⁠will ‌head to Los Angeles for their next game.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 21:12 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 21:12 IST
FootballSports NewsCanadaSwitzerlandFIFA World Cup 2026

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