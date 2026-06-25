FIFA 2026 | Switzerland secure World Cup group victory with 2-1 win over Canada

<p>Vancouver: Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi struck second-half goals for Switzerland as they beat Canada 2-1 on Wednesday to qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup as Group B winners, with the tournament co-hosts also progressing as runners-up.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/switzerland">Switzerland</a>, who finished the group stage on seven points, will remain in Vancouver for their last-32 tie, while Canada, who would have won the group with a draw, ended three points behind them and will head to Los Angeles for their next game.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana witch doctor 'releases' Harry Kane from 'spell' after scoreless outing.<p>The two sides managed to create a total of three attempts on goal in an uneventful first half only notable for two yellow cards handed out to Swiss captain Granit Xhaka and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/canada">Canada</a> striker Cyle Larin after the pair clashed over a quick free kick for Switzerland.</p><p>The Swiss turned up the heat after the break, Vargas immediately firing them into the lead and 20-year-old Manzambi adding a well-taken second in the 57th minute, and though substitute Promise David made it 2-1 with his first touch after coming on, Canada were unable to find another goal as they suffered their first defeat of the tournament.</p>