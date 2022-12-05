FIFA begins probe against Uruguay after stormy World Cup exit

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani and several team-mates face disciplinary action from FIFA following the South Americans' stormy World Cup exit, a statement said Monday.

The world governing body said disciplinary proceedings had been opened against Cavani, Jose Maria Gimenez, Fernando Muslera and Diego Godin after a melee following Uruguay's 2-0 win over Ghana.

Uruguay were eliminated despite their victory on Friday due to South Korea's 2-1 defeat of Portugal in Group H.

Referee Daniel Siebert was surrounded by a group of furious Uruguay players after the match, in which several decisions went against La Celeste, including two penalty claims.

Cavani, 35, later knocked over a VAR monitor in disgust as he left the pitch.

As well as the disciplinary action against players, Uruguay's football association faces potential sanctions for breaches of regulations relating to offensive behaviour and misconduct of players.