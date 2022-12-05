FIFA probe Uruguay after stormy World Cup exit

FIFA begins probe against Uruguay after stormy World Cup exit

Uruguay were eliminated despite their victory on Friday due to South Korea's 2-1 defeat of Portugal in Group H

AFP
AFP, Doha,
  • Dec 05 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 22:44 ist
Uruguay's Jose Maria Gimenez and Edinson Cavani remonstrate with referee Daniel Siebert after the match with Ghana. Credit: Reuters Photo

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani and several team-mates face disciplinary action from FIFA following the South Americans' stormy World Cup exit, a statement said Monday.

The world governing body said disciplinary proceedings had been opened against Cavani, Jose Maria Gimenez, Fernando Muslera and Diego Godin after a melee following Uruguay's 2-0 win over Ghana.

Uruguay were eliminated despite their victory on Friday due to South Korea's 2-1 defeat of Portugal in Group H.

Referee Daniel Siebert was surrounded by a group of furious Uruguay players after the match, in which several decisions went against La Celeste, including two penalty claims.

Cavani, 35, later knocked over a VAR monitor in disgust as he left the pitch.

As well as the disciplinary action against players, Uruguay's football association faces potential sanctions for breaches of regulations relating to offensive behaviour and misconduct of players.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

FIFA
Qatar
Uruguay
Fifa world cup
Sports News
Football

What's Brewing

Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup

Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup

India fined 80% of fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

India fined 80% of fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

Man goes to vote in MCD poll, told he is 'dead': Report

Man goes to vote in MCD poll, told he is 'dead': Report

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, music, art shows

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, music, art shows

Ayushmann's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

Ayushmann's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

 