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FIFA cancels dozens of World Cup tickets issued for free by mistake

The ⁠tickets were issued at no charge 'due to a prior payment issue during the checkout process,' ⁠FIFA ‌said in a news release on Thursday.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 14:29 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 14:29 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFA

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