FIFA cancels dozens of World Cup tickets issued for free by mistake

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa">FIFA</a> canceled World Cup tickets for about 60 fans who mistakenly received them for free because of a website error.</p><p>The governing body's acknowledgment of the glitch adds to the ongoing controversy surrounding the ticketing program for the tournament in North America, which begins next week.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran hand passports of players to US embassy for visa approval.<p>The tickets were issued at no charge "due to a prior payment issue during the checkout process," FIFA said in a news release on Thursday. The tickets were sold through the official World Cup site on May 21.</p><p>"FIFA regrets the error and any inconvenience caused," the statement said, adding that "the tickets requested by these fans remain reserved, and the affected fans have been invited to complete payment of the correct amount."</p><p>The high price of tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins on Thursday in Mexico City, has been a hot topic since they went on sale. The costs are considerably higher than any previous World Cup.</p>