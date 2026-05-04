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FIFA faces World Cup broadcast crisis as India's Reliance offers $20 mln, China deal unannounced

The two countries together accounted for 22.6% of total global digital streaming reach for that World Cup.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 12:16 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 12:16 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFAFIFA World Cup 2026

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