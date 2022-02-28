FIFA in 'advanced discussions' to expel Russia from World Cup - source close to talks

FIFA in talks to expel Russia from World Cup

  • Feb 28 2022, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 21:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP photo

FIFA is an "advanced discussions" to suspend the Russian national team from international competitions including the World Cup following the invasion of Ukraine, a source with knowledge of the talks told AFP on Monday.

The source said Russia would be expelled from the World Cup "unless the situation improves".

Read | IOC calls for ban on Russians from world sport

The Russian team are due to play Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final on March 24.

