FIFA in 'advanced discussions' to expel Russia from World Cup - source close to talks

FIFA is an "advanced discussions" to suspend the Russian national team from international competitions including the World Cup following the invasion of Ukraine, a source with knowledge of the talks told AFP on Monday.
The source said Russia would be expelled from the World Cup "unless the situation improves".
Read | IOC calls for ban on Russians from world sport
The Russian team are due to play Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final on March 24.
