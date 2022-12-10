FIFA opens probe after fiery Argentina-Netherlands World Cup game

FIFA opens probe after Argentina-Netherlands WC game

AFP
AFP, Doha,
  • Dec 10 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2022, 22:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

FIFA on Saturday announced it had opening disciplinary procedures against Argentina and the Netherlands after a series of ugly incidents marred their bad-tempered World Cup quarter-final.

A World Cup record 18 yellow cards were shown as Argentina defeated the Dutch 4-3 on penalties Friday after a 2-2 draw at Lusail Stadium.

The game featured multiple mass confrontations and heated exchanges as the Dutch came back from two goals down to force extra time.

The charges against the Argentina football federation relate to player and staff misconduct and "order and security at matches", FIFA said in a statement.

The Dutch also face an investigation into the team's behaviour.

