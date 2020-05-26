FIFA suspends Haiti football chief accused of rape

FIFA on Monday suspended the president of Haiti's football federation for 90 days pending an investigation into allegations he sexually abused teenage girls at the country's national training centre.

Yves Jean-Bart categorically denies accusations he raped several young female footballers at a training facility outside Port-au-Prince over the course of the past five years.

"In accordance with articles 84 and 85 of the FIFA Code of Ethics, the investigatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has provisionally banned Mr Yves Jean-Bart, President of the Haitian Football Federation (FHF), from all football-related activities at both national and international level, for a period of 90 days," FIFA said Monday in a statement.

"This sanction has been imposed in connection with ongoing investigations concerning Mr Jean-Bart. Mr Jean-Bart was notified of the decision today. The provisional sanction comes into force immediately."

Haitian police have launched a probe into the allegations, first revealed late last month, and a judge has already summoned several federation employees to answer questions.

Jean-Bart has led the country's football federation for two decades. His re-election in February for a sixth term was a mere formality -- he ran unopposed.