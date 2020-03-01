FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has refused to rule out postponing international football matches in response to the escalating global threat of the coronavirus. This weekend’s matches in the leading two divisions in Switzerland, where football’s global governing body FIFA has its headquarters, were postponed on Friday after the government banned all events involving more than a thousand people.

Meanwhile, five Serie A games in Italy will be played behind closed doors, with leagues in Japan and South Korea postponed earlier this week. “The health of persons is much more important than any football game,” said Infantino as he arrived in Belfast on Friday. “That’s why we have to look at the situation and hope that it (the coronavirus) will decrease rather than increase. At the moment it looks like it is still increasing.

“If games have to be postponed or played without spectators until it is over, then we have to go through that.”

And while hopeful that next month’s international friendlies will go ahead, Infantino added: “I wouldn’t exclude anything at this moment. I think it will be difficult in any case to make a global ban because the situation is really different.” Infantino was sceptical about the prospect of a large number of matches being played behind closed doors.