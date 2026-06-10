FIFA WC 2026 | World Cup in a divided world

<p>Bengaluru: Olympics maybe the biggest congregation of countries at a sporting event, but the FIFA World Cup comfortably generates more interest and grabs more eyeballs. For 30 days, it will have most of world's undivided attention as billions follow the same matches, celebrate the same goals and share the same emotions. That's the appeal of the "beautiful game."</p>.<p>This time, however, that spirit of oneness is being tested.</p>.<p>The 2026 FIFA World Cup -- hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico -- begins at a time when the world is grappling with one of its most serious geopolitical crises in recent years. The war involving Iran, Israel and the United States has not only destabilised West Asia but has also divided opinion across continents. Economies have taken a hit due to short supply of oil and resultant price rise while societies have been polarised by convenient narratives surrounding the conflict.</p>.<p>The timing couldn't have been more striking. At a time when the World Cup is attempting to become more inclusive than ever before, the war is creating deeps chasms across the world.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | The technical marvel behind making of tournament ball 'Trionda'.<p>For the first time in history, the World Cup will feature 48 teams instead of 32. The expansion means more nations, more players and more fans are now part of football's grandest stage. New regions are better represented and millions more supporters can see their national teams compete at the highest level further strengthening football's global reach.</p>.<p>The World Cup cannot escape these realities. The war is likely to cast its dark shadow throughout the tournament, whether through political statements, security concerns or discussions among fans. While the attention shifts to football, it's difficult to banish the conflict the minds of many as two of the participating nations -- the US and Iran -- are directly involved in the conflict. </p>.<p>Football, or any sport for that matter, cannot end wars or resolve geopolitical disputes. If anything, sport has been weaponised to settle scores between feuding countries. Look at the way American authorities are treating the contingent from Iran -- one of the top teams to qualify from Asia. From delaying visas to issuing derogatory statements against Iranian team to sending veiled threats, the US are doing everything in their capacity to demoralise a participating country.</p>.<p>Restrictions on visas to fans from several countries, exhorbitant ticket prices, increased travel fares and banning FIFA officials and subjecting players to through "scrutiny" by the hard-line administration in the US has caused must consternation among a cross section of stake-holders. It's a disgrace for the US as a host country while FIFA's silence over the humiliation of a participating country is stunning.</p>.<p>But then, the show must still go on.</p>.<p>As the first whistle blows in North America, the paradox is impossible to ignore. The most inclusive World Cup -- with one world, one beat as its unity anthem -- in history begins at a time when the world feels increasingly divided.</p>.<p>The tournament may not change the course of global events, but what it can do is create moments where people see one another not as political opponents but as fellow supporters of a shared passion. A stunning goal, a dramatic upset or a last-minute winner can generate the same joy whether one is watching in Asia, Africa, Europe or the Americas as the football's biggest stage will once again attempt to bring the world together, even if for a little while.</p>