FIFA Women's World Cup roundup: Brazil, Germany win big

Brazil outshot the Panamanians by a whopping 32-6 margin, including 10-2 in shots on goal.

Germany's Klara Buhl celebrates scoring their third goal at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia - July 24, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

A hat trick from Ary Borges powered Brazil to a 4-0 victory against Panama in a Group F opener on Monday at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide, Australia.

Borges scored in the 19th, 39th and 70th minutes and Bia Zaneratto tallied in the 48th to spoil Panama's debut in the global tournament. Brazil, runner-up in 2007, has won all nine of its World Cup openers.

Also Read | FIFA Women's World Cup: Georgia Stanway's second-chance penalty gives England 1-0 win over debutant Haiti

"We're happy. The first game is always difficult," Brazil coach Pia Sundhage said. "Four goals, and we played quite well. I think Borges is happy as well, scoring a hat trick. She played well today."

Brazil outshot the Panamanians by a whopping 32-6 margin, including 10-2 in shots on goal. Panama goalkeeper Yenith Bailey recorded six saves.

Brazil faces France in a clash of world powers on Saturday in Brisbane, and Panama takes on Jamaica later the same day in Perth.

Germany 6, Morocco 0

Captain Alexandra Popp scored twice as two-time champion Germany opened Group H action with a thrashing of World Cup debutant Morocco in Melbourne, Australia.

In addition to Popp's headers in the 11th and 39th minutes, the Germans got goals from Klara Buhl (46th minute) and Lea Schuller (90th).

Things went from bad to worse for Morocco with own goals in the 54th and 79th minutes.

Both teams return to action Sunday, with Germany facing Colombia in Sydney and Morocco taking on South Korea in Adelaide.

Italy 1, Argentina 0

Substitute Cristiana Girelli's late strike lifted Italy to a win in its Group G opener in Auckland, New Zealand.

Girelli replaced 16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni in the 83rd minute and struck a header past goalkeeper Vanina Correa just four minutes later.

Argentina's best chance came in the second minute when Mariana Larroquette's bicycle kick sailed wide. The Italians had two goals ruled offside in the first half.

Italy will face Sweden on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand. Argentina meets South Africa on Friday in Dunedin, with both sides searching for their first-ever World Cup win.

