FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain, Japan seal last 16 berth

FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain, Japan seal last 16 berths

Japan became the first team to score back-to-back victories at the 2023 Women's World Cup

IANS
IANS, Perth (Australia),
  • Jul 27 2023, 05:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 05:24 ist
Japan's Hikaru Naomoto celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. Credit: Reuters Photo

Spain and Japan secured their berths in the last 16 stage with decisive victories over Zambia and Costa Rica respectively, while Canada defeated Ireland 2-1 at FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday.

In Group C, after securing a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica in the opening match, Spain began their clash against Zambia with a dream start.

Teresa Abelleira scored a stunning goal nine minutes into the game, and Jennifer Hermoso added another goal with a well-timed header four minutes later, reports Xinhua.

In the second half, Spain showed no mercy. Alba Redondo netted two goals, while Hermoso scored one, securing a decisive 5-0 win.

Japan became the first team to score back-to-back victories at the 2023 Women's World Cup. Thanks to Naomoto Hikaru and Fujino Aoba's rapid-fire goals within three minutes, Japan clinched a convincing 2-0 win against Costa Rica.

In Group B, capitalising on an own goal gifted by their opponent and a goal from forward Adriana Leon, the Tokyo Olympic champion Canada secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Ireland.

The reigning champion and runner-up of the last World Cup, the United States and the Netherlands, will go head-to-head on Thursday, as Portugal will take on Vietnam and Australia will face Nigeria.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Football

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

98 students killed self in IITs, IIMs, others in 5 yrs

98 students killed self in IITs, IIMs, others in 5 yrs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

 