FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain, Japan seal last 16 berths

Spain and Japan secured their berths in the last 16 stage with decisive victories over Zambia and Costa Rica respectively, while Canada defeated Ireland 2-1 at FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday.

In Group C, after securing a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica in the opening match, Spain began their clash against Zambia with a dream start.

Teresa Abelleira scored a stunning goal nine minutes into the game, and Jennifer Hermoso added another goal with a well-timed header four minutes later, reports Xinhua.

In the second half, Spain showed no mercy. Alba Redondo netted two goals, while Hermoso scored one, securing a decisive 5-0 win.

Japan became the first team to score back-to-back victories at the 2023 Women's World Cup. Thanks to Naomoto Hikaru and Fujino Aoba's rapid-fire goals within three minutes, Japan clinched a convincing 2-0 win against Costa Rica.

In Group B, capitalising on an own goal gifted by their opponent and a goal from forward Adriana Leon, the Tokyo Olympic champion Canada secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Ireland.

The reigning champion and runner-up of the last World Cup, the United States and the Netherlands, will go head-to-head on Thursday, as Portugal will take on Vietnam and Australia will face Nigeria.