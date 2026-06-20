FIFA World Cup 2026 | 10-man Paraguay edge Turkey to keep tournament hopes alive

Paraguay secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Turkey with 10 men, keeping their World Cup hopes alive.

Key highlights

• Paraguay's early lead Matias Galarza scored the fastest goal of the World Cup so far in the first minute, giving Paraguay a 1-0 lead.

• Turkey's dominance Turkey had 31 shots and five on target, but Paraguay's defence and goalkeeper Orlando Gill held firm for a clean sheet.

• US advances The US secured first place in Group D with a 2-0 win over Australia, while Paraguay kept their qualification hopes alive.

• Australia's path Australia will face Paraguay needing only a draw to advance to the knockout stages.