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FIFA World Cup 2026 | 10-man Paraguay edge Turkey to keep tournament hopes alive

Paraguay (1-1-0, 3 ‌points) kept alive their ​hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages, after the U.S. defeated Australia 2-0 earlier Friday in Group D
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 07:13 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | 10-man Paraguay eke out win over 1-0 Turkey, still alive in World Cup

In one line
Paraguay secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Turkey with 10 men, keeping their World Cup hopes alive.
Key highlights
Paraguay's early lead
Matias Galarza scored the fastest goal of the World Cup so far in the first minute, giving Paraguay a 1-0 lead.
Turkey's dominance
Turkey had 31 shots and five on target, but Paraguay's defence and goalkeeper Orlando Gill held firm for a clean sheet.
US advances
The US secured first place in Group D with a 2-0 win over Australia, while Paraguay kept their qualification hopes alive.
Australia's path
Australia will face Paraguay needing only a draw to advance to the knockout stages.
Turkey eliminated
Turkey were eliminated from the tournament despite their strong performance, finishing with zero points.
Key statistics
2
Paraguay's shots on target
5
Turkey's shots on target
31
Turkey's total shots
0
Paraguay's corner kicks
11
Turkey's corner kicks
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 20 June 2026, 07:13 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsWorld CupFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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