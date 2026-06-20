FIFA World Cup 2026 | 10-man Paraguay edge Turkey to keep tournament hopes alive

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Paraguay secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Turkey with 10 men, keeping their World Cup hopes alive.
Key highlights
• Paraguay's early lead
Matias Galarza scored the fastest goal of the World Cup so far in the first minute, giving Paraguay a 1-0 lead.
• Turkey's dominance
Turkey had 31 shots and five on target, but Paraguay's defence and goalkeeper Orlando Gill held firm for a clean sheet.
• US advances
The US secured first place in Group D with a 2-0 win over Australia, while Paraguay kept their qualification hopes alive.
• Australia's path
Australia will face Paraguay needing only a draw to advance to the knockout stages.
• Turkey eliminated
Turkey were eliminated from the tournament despite their strong performance, finishing with zero points.
Key statistics
2
Paraguay's shots on target
5
Turkey's shots on target
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 20 June 2026, 07:13 IST