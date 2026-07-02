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FIFA World Cup 2026 | 10-man US earn 2-0 win over Bosnia, charge into round of 16

Balogun gave the US a 1-0 halftime lead with a wicked spin and shot from the top of the box.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 03:00 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 03:00 IST
FootballUSSports NewsFIFABosniaFIFA World Cup 2026

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