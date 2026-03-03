FIFA World Cup 2026 | 100-day countdown begins amidst geopolitical uncertainty

<p>As the 100-day <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/countdown">countdown</a> for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026 </a>begins on Tuesday (March 3), there is tension all around the world with the escalating West Asia crisis casting its shadow over the globe's ultimate showpiece event.</p><p>For the records, the FIFA World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19 will be the biggest in the sport's history.</p><p>A record 48 teams — up from 32 in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/qatar">Qatar</a> 2022 — will compete for top honours in the first-ever World Cup to be co-hosted by three countries.</p><p>The top two teams from each of the 12 first round groups, plus the eight best third-placed teams will qualify for the first round of the knockout phase.</p>.World Cup 2026 | FIFA's slow pedalling and double standards over Mexico is alarming.<p>But, the build-up to the quadrennial extravaganza has been marred by one controversy after the other.</p><p>The violence in Mexico following the death of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes has raised safety concerns about the players as the Latin American country is set to host 13 matches, with Guadalajara, where all the violence happened, set to host four games, including the tournament lung opener between the hosts and South Africa and the most anticipated first-round tie between Uruguay and Spain.</p><p>The US-Israeli strikes on Iran have provided the latest flashpoint, with Iran's team due to play its three group games in Los Angeles and Seattle.</p><p>The greatest footballing show on earth kicks off on June 11 at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca and will conclude nearly six weeks later on July 19 at the 82,500-seater MetLife Stadium just outside New York.</p><p>A total of 104 matches will be played across 16 venues and four time zones, with the bulk of the action taking place in the US which will host 78 games.</p><p>The tournament is expected to generate record revenues of $11 billion, comfortably eclipsing the $7 billion earned through Qatar 2022.</p><p>While FIFA chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gianni-infantino">Gianni Infantino</a> sought to allay apprehensions saying he was "very reassured" about the games going on, there is still lot of uncertainty considering the fact that Iran is part of the World Cup campaign and that all their group matches are supposed to held in America.</p><p>Although calls for a boycott of the tournament has failed to gather serious momentum, the build-up to the event has been marred by anxiety over over Donald Trump's domestic agenda. </p><p>It's barely three-and-a-half years since Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi set the Lusail International Stadium ablaze with their terrific show in the Qatar 2022 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup">FIFA World Cup</a> final with the France vs Argentina summit clash being a great advertisement for the 'Beautiful Game.'</p><p>Breaking from tradition, the Qatar 2022 World Cup was held in winter due to the adverse weather conditions prevailing in Middle East during the normal summer window.</p><p>As FIFA World Cup returns to the traditional summer window, connoisseurs of the game are looking forward with lot of optimism despite the tournament being dogged by geopolitical uncertainty.</p>