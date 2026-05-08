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Shakira and Burna Boy release the official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem 'Dai Dai' on May 14.
Key facts
• New World Cup anthem
Shakira and Nigerian artist Burna Boy have produced 'Dai Dai', the official theme song for FIFA World Cup 2026.
• Shakira's return
The Colombian singer follows her 2010 hit 'Waka Waka' with a new track, marking her third World Cup anthem.
• Co-hosted tournament
The 2026 World Cup will be the first with 48 teams, co-hosted by Canada, the USA, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.
• Maracana debut
Shakira premiered excerpts of 'Dai Dai' at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium, featuring dancers in team colours.
• Release date
The official song will be released on May 14, ahead of the tournament.
Key statistics
June 11 to July 19
Tournament duration
3 (2006, 2014, 2026)
Shakira's World Cup performances
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Published 08 May 2026, 06:29 IST