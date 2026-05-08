Shakira and Burna Boy release the official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem 'Dai Dai' on May 14.

Key facts

• New World Cup anthem Shakira and Nigerian artist Burna Boy have produced 'Dai Dai', the official theme song for FIFA World Cup 2026.

• Shakira's return The Colombian singer follows her 2010 hit 'Waka Waka' with a new track, marking her third World Cup anthem.

• Co-hosted tournament The 2026 World Cup will be the first with 48 teams, co-hosted by Canada, the USA, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

• Maracana debut Shakira premiered excerpts of 'Dai Dai' at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium, featuring dancers in team colours.