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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
FIFA World Cup 2026 faces political tensions, soaring ticket prices, and broadcast delays as the 30-day countdown begins.
Key points
• Record 48-team expansion
The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams, co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, marking the first three-nation tournament in history.
• Political tensions overshadow event
Geopolitical conflicts, including US-Israeli strikes on Iran, threaten to disrupt Iran's participation, despite FIFA assurances.
• Skyrocketing ticket prices
The most expensive final ticket in 2026 costs $32,970, a massive increase from $1,600 in Qatar 2022, sparking global backlash.
• Broadcast rights uncertainty
Millions of fans, including in India, face unclear viewing options as broadcast rights remain unsecured for several regions.
• Human rights concerns persist
Like Qatar 2022, the 2026 tournament is overshadowed by human rights criticisms and political tensions dominating headlines.
Key statistics
48
Number of teams in 2026 World Cup
$32,970
Most expensive final ticket in 2026
$1,600
Most expensive final ticket in Qatar 2022
Third month
Duration of US-Israeli strikes on Iran
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 11 May 2026, 05:39 IST