FIFA World Cup 2026 faces political tensions, soaring ticket prices, and broadcast delays as the 30-day countdown begins.

In one line

Key points

• Record 48-team expansion The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams, co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, marking the first three-nation tournament in history.

• Political tensions overshadow event Geopolitical conflicts, including US-Israeli strikes on Iran, threaten to disrupt Iran's participation, despite FIFA assurances.

• Skyrocketing ticket prices The most expensive final ticket in 2026 costs $32,970, a massive increase from $1,600 in Qatar 2022, sparking global backlash.

• Broadcast rights uncertainty Millions of fans, including in India, face unclear viewing options as broadcast rights remain unsecured for several regions.