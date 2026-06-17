FIFA World Cup 2026 | A look at Lionel Messi’s records at the quadrennial extravaganza

<p>World-renowned forward and one of the all-time greats -- <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lionel-messi">Lionel Messi </a>-- needs no introduction. Wherever he goes, records tend to be broken and the Argentinian's first appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has already given fans something to cheer about. </p><p>South American giants and defending champions Argentina clashed against Algeria in their first group stage match of this year’s World Cup, and Messi wasted no time in announcing his arrival to the pitch on the global stage. Argentina triumphed over the African side 3-0, with Messi scoring all the goals for the The Albiceleste — earning his first-ever hat trick at a FIFA World Cup. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Argentina vs Algeria: Hat-trick man Messi sparkles as Argentina win opener 3-0.<p>He now holds the record for being the oldest player, at 38 years of age, to score a hat-trick at any FIFA World Cup, a record that was previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo at the age of 33. Not only that, but this feat comes in his sixth World Cup — a milestone only two others have ever reached. The three goals scored took him to 16 World Cup goals, drawing level with German Miroslav Klose’s all-time record, and is no doubt only a matter of time before Messi overtakes him. </p><p>He is the only player to win the FIFA Golden Ball, given to the best player of the tournament, twice in his career at the 2014 and 2022 World Cups. In the 2022 tournament, he gained another impressive record of consistency, being the only player to score in every round of the World Cup — the group stage, round-of-16, quarterfinal, semifinal and final. </p><p>He is not only Argentina’s all-time leading World Cup scorer, but also has the most goals by a South American in World Cup history. His dominance and key role on the pitch has earned him most Player of the Match awards at 11. </p><p>When it comes to playing matches and playing time, Messi has the most World Cup appearances with 27 matches played as well as most World Cup appearances as captain with 20 of those matches with him wearing the armband. </p><p>The World Cup has just begun for Lionel Messi, and the magic man will definitely have more to say in Argentina’s upcoming games. Their next match is on June 22 against Austria at Dallas Stadium. </p>