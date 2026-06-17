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FIFA World Cup 2026 | A look at Lionel Messi’s records at the quadrennial extravaganza

The World Cup has just begun for Lionel Messi, and the magic man will definitely have more to say in Argentina’s upcoming games.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 06:29 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 06:29 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsLionel MessiArgentinaFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026Records

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