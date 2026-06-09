FIFA World Cup 2026 | A look at the Group of Death: How will the four teams fare?

<p>With the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026 </a>just around the corner, fans and critics around the globe have come to an agreement on which group gets the esteemed, or maybe perhaps dreaded, title of the ‘Group of Death’. Featuring back-to-back FIFA World Cup finalists and 2018 winners France, a resurgent Norway side led by the likes of Erling Haaland, African powerhouse Senegal and an Iraqi squad that returns after an absence of 40 years, this group was quick to be labelled the unofficial title of the ‘Group of Death’. </p><p><br><strong>FRANCE</strong></p><p>The French squad, ranked third in the world, come into this tournament with possibly the most talented 26-man team. The immense collection of talent that has been assembled runs so deep that any of the eleven players could pose as the main starting XI. <br><br>Champions in 2018 and runner-ups in 2022, France will have the World Cup momentum cruising them through their upcoming matches. Each and every single name on this stacked roster features in one of the top-5 leagues in Europe — barring one -- Theo Hernandez who plays for Saudi side Al Hilal. Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Rayan Cherki, Michael Olise, William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, N’Golo Kante, Warren Zaire-Emery, Marcus Thuram, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue and Maghnes Akliouche are just some of the names you might recognize.<br><br>Depth is unrivaled with Les Bleus and their attacking is among the best in the competition. Mbappe has solidified himself on the World Cup stage in the previous two world cups, players like Dembele and Doue have just won back-to-back UEFA Champions Leagues, Olise has had a stunning game against Northern Ireland, scoring a hat-trick in their 3-1 victory and Cherki has proven his worth up north in Manchester, playing a key role in Manchester City’s FA Cup and Carabao Cup triumphs.</p><p>When it comes to their defense, Upemecano and Saliba — in Bayern Munich and Arsenal FC respectively — have been at the top of their game at both the club and international levels. </p><p>But of course, France is not without any weakness. </p><p>An unstable midfield and 22 out of 33 missed chances in the World Cup qualifiers making them quite wasteful of opportunities in front of the goal. An additional, possible issue is the sheer number of superstar personalities all on one team could very well lead to ego clashes and individualistic tendencies. </p><p>To manage this team chemistry is former World Cup winner as player and manager, Didier Deschamps in his last run with the French national squad. There is no doubt Deschamps will want to end his 14-year career as manager with fireworks in his favor. </p><p><br><strong>NORWAY</strong></p><p>Ranked 31st in the world, Europe’s and this tournament’s predicted ‘Dark Horse’ shows no signs of bowing to any team. Norway have returned to the global stage after 28 years led by Manchester City forward Erling Haaland who is supported by a powerful striker in Alexander Sorloth from Atletico Madrid and Crystal Palace forward Jorgen Strand Larsen. </p><p>Haaland scored 16 goals in just eight games during UEFA qualifying, the most compared to anybody, and led the Landslaget to winning all eight of those games. Norway had the most big chances created by any European side and some of their highlights include beating Italy 7-1 on aggregate and Moldova a mind-numbing 11-1. </p><p>The midfield and wings are another strong point for the Norwegians with recent Premier League champion Martin Odegaard and multiple-trophy winning winger Oscar Bobb. </p><p>However, concerns remain with Norway’s defense and goalkeeping. Their confidence does not match the mindset upfront and it was seen with the recent 1-1 draw to Morocco in an international friendly match. </p><p>Perhaps the most worrying and persistent issue for the Norwegian national squad has been the heat of North America. Many reports indicated practice sessions paused or cancelled due to players not being able to tolerate the extreme temperatures. Fatigue, stamina and performance will all definitely be affected and may become major factors in their qualification out of the group stage. </p><p><br><strong>SENEGAL</strong></p><p>Ranked No. 15 in the world and debatably the best African side, Senegal enter this tournament with redemption and revenge on their mind. After a controversial handing over of the AFCON title to Morocco due to off-the-pitch problems, Senegal will have motivation to prove themselves. </p><p>An unbeaten record through African world cup qualification and arriving with a squad that is a perfect blend of veteran experience and young talent, Senegal will look to go deep into the tournament and knockout stages. Leading the attack is a dangerous front four consisting of Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye, Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr. Supporting them are veteran leader Kalidou Koulibaly and exciting young breakout star Ibrahim Mbaye.</p><p>Recent continental success has only strengthened expectations, but their latest 3-2 international friendly loss to the US Men’s National Team has exposed some of their defensive problems. Although both the goals scored by Mane gives the attacking confidence regardless. </p><p>If Senegal can improve their defensive organisation while maximising the talent in their attack and midfield, they just might have every chance of upsetting the established hierarchy in Group I. </p><p><br><strong>IRAQ </strong></p><p>Ranked No. 56 in the world, Iraq may possess the title of being the lowest-ranked team in the group, but their journey to qualifying for the World Cup is nothing short of inspiring and the definition of grit and determination. </p><p>The Iraqi’s qualification stage saw them play 21 games over three years with countless disrupted and postponed trips due to outside, geopolitical conflicts. Despite this, Australian manager Graham Arnold led the team to consistent results in those games. </p><p>Arnold arrives with something to prove after facing significant skepticism and criticism. Guiding Iraq to their first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance in 40 years has already silenced some doubters, but Arnold and his players clearly believe their story is only beginning.</p><p>A morale-boosting victory over Bolivia on North American soil secured their qualification, while a recent 1-1 friendly draw against European giants Spain provided further evidence that Iraq are capable of competing against and holding off stronger opposition. Heat will never be a factor weighing down the Lions of Mesopotamias.</p><p>The challenge facing them is nothing short of obvious: they lack World Cup experience entirely and the teams they have been put up against in Group I are contenders in some way or the other for the esteemed trophy. Against teams packed with world-class talent, Iraq’s margin for error is essentially nil. </p><p><strong><br>MATCH PREDICTIONS</strong></p><h3>France vs Senegal</h3><p><strong>Prediction: France 2-1 Senegal</strong></p><p>The first match between the competitors in the ‘Group of Death’ is an iconic rematch of the famous 2002 World Cup opener and it will definitely be one of the most compelling matches of the group stage.</p><p>Senegal’s attacking quadruple should create problems for the French, but France’s superior depth and defensive quality ultimately give them the edge. Expect a tight contest decided by a single goal.</p><h3>Iraq vs Norway</h3><p><strong>Prediction: Iraq 1-3 Norway</strong></p><p>Norway’s attacking strength should prove to be overwhelming. Haaland, Sorloth and Larsen are likely to put constant pressure with the help of the midfield and wings while an Iraqi defense faces another of its toughest tests. </p><p>Iraq may find a goal exposing the Norwegian defense, but Norway should still emerge winners. </p><h3>France vs Iraq</h3><p><strong>Prediction: France 2-0 Iraq</strong></p><p>Iraq’s squad is organised throughout but lacks quality of play and the fighting spirit can only take them so far. But whether they frustrate France early or not, the gap in quality should eventually become apparent.</p><p>France will secure another victory.</p><h3>Norway vs Senegal</h3><p><strong>Prediction: Norway 2-2 Senegal</strong></p><p>Possibly one of the closest games in terms of skill, pace and quality of play. </p><p>Both sides midfield creativity and attacking create an intriguing battle that comes down to who is the better defender. Both teams possess enough attacking quality to score multiple times, but this match might be the group’s first and only draw. </p><h3>Norway vs France</h3><p><strong>Prediction: Norway 2-3 France</strong></p><p>An international battle fans have seen countless times at the club level. Haaland versus Mbappe will no doubt turn heads and France’s defense might finally face its hardest encounter. However, Les Bleus possess just enough trickery and magic on their wings to edge another close encounter.</p><p>Norway’s defensive concerns may ultimately be the difference.</p><h3>Senegal vs Iraq</h3><p><strong>Prediction: Senegal 2-1 Iraq</strong></p><p>Senegal’s front line and chances created by their midfield should be too powerful for Iraq over the whole ninety minutes.</p><p>Iraq may pull off a calculated goal through Senegal’s defense and continue their habit of finding ways onto the scoresheet, but Senegal end up collecting all three points.</p><p><strong>FINAL VERDICT<br></strong><br>France have all the resources to emerge on top of Group I with a perfect record, powered by the depth of their squad in the tournament and the motivation of giving Didier Deschamps a fitting farewell.<br><br>The battle for second and third place comes down to the finest of margins of goal difference. Norway’s relentless attack narrowly gives them the goals to overtake Senegal and secure a spot in the knockout stages despite both teams finishing level on points. However, it is entirely a possibility that Senegal possess enough talent to overturn those predictions and take that second place spot.<br><br>Iraq are part of this FIFA World Cup as underdogs but have already demonstrated remarkable resilience to reach the competition and will not go without giving it all under Graham Arnold.<br><br>With these predictions, France and Norway will advance to the knockout stages. But in a group like this, Group I may ultimately prove impossible to predict with certainty. There is no doubt however, that the Group of Death will send three teams to the knockout stage.</p>