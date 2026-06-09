Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | A look at the Group of Death: How will the four teams fare?

The Group features 2018 winners France, a resurgent Norway African powerhouse Senegal and an Iraqi squad that returns after an absence of 40 years.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 12:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 June 2026, 12:24 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsFIFAFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026football matchanalysis

Follow us on :

Follow Us