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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Algeria lodges complaint with FIFA over refereeing 'indecision' on Messi

Messi caught Algeria defender Aissa Mandi on the calf with a studs-up challenge from behind in the 30th minute of the match but was not booked.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 06:46 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 06:46 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsLionel MessiArgentinaWorld CupFIFAFifa world cupAlgeriaFIFA World Cup 2026Referees

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