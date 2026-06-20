FIFA World Cup 2026 | Algeria lodges complaint with FIFA over refereeing 'indecision' on Messi

<p>Algeria have lodged a complaint with FIFA over 'refereeing injustice' in their opening FIFA World Cup 2026 loss to Argentina, particularly a tackle by Lionel Messi.</p><p>Messi caught Algeria defender Aissa Mandi on the calf with a studs-up challenge from behind in the 30th minute of the match but was not booked.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | What do we think when we think about Lionel Messi?.<p>The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, who had already given reigning world champions Argentina the lead, went on to score a hat-trick.</p><p>"The complaint primarily concerns Messi's challenge, which deserved a red card, in everyone's opinion," an Alegerian Football Federation source was quoted as saying by the agencies..</p><p>"There were also two elbow incidents... Both of which warranted dismissals."</p><p>Algeria face Jordan in their second match on June 22, before completing their Group J campaign against Austria on Saturday, June 27.</p><p>"We aren't saying that the Argentinian team was not strong, but we can't remain silent in the face of injustice," the source added when asked why Algeria decided to file a complaint.</p><p>"There were three incidents that were crystal clear, and VAR did not intervene."</p><p>Messi's treble saw him tie former Germany striker Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup scoring record of 16 goals.</p><p>Algeria are hoping to reach the World Cup knockout phase for only the second time, following an extra-time loss to eventual winners Germany in the last 16 in 2014.</p><p>The experienced referee, who was in charge of the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar in which Argentina beat France on penalties, was within a meter of the incident when Mac Allister appeared to body-check Maza with a raised elbow.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>