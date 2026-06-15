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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Amad Diallo's strike seals Ivory Coast win over Ecuador

Wilfried Singo broke down the right wing and his ball inside to substitute Amad set up the Manchester United forward to deftly steer the ball into the far corner of the net from the edge of the box.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 01:38 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 01:38 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFA World Cup 2026EcuadorIvory Coast

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