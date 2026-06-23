Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Another brace for Kylian Mbappe sends France to 3-0 win over Iraq

Mbappe's four goals also place him one behind Messi in the 2026 Golden Boot race.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 01:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 01:38 IST
FootballSports NewsFranceIraqKylian MbappeFIFA World Cup 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us