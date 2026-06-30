FIFA World Cup 2026: As upsets galore in knockout rounds, here are some notable ones from the past

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Paraguay and Morocco stunned Germany and the Netherlands in FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds, continuing football's tradition of underdog triumphs.
Key points
• Paraguay stun Germany
Paraguay defeated four-time champions Germany 4-3 on penalties in the round-of-32, marking one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.
• Morocco edge Netherlands
Morocco defeated the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties in the round-of-32, advancing to the round-of-16 after an added-time equaliser.
• Historical underdog triumphs
The article highlights past World Cup upsets, including North Korea beating Italy in 1966 and Cameroon defeating Argentina in 1990.
• African nations make history
Morocco became the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal in 2022, continuing their legacy of knockout-stage dominance.
• Underdogs prove their worth
Traditional powerhouses often fall to determined underdogs in knockout rounds, showcasing football's unpredictability.
Key statistics
2
Number of knockout upsets in 2026 mentioned
4
Germany's World Cup titles
1966, 1990, 1994, 2002, 2022
Years of key upsets cited
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
NORTH KOREA 1 - 0 ITALY (1966 ROUND-OF-16)
CAMEROON 2 - 1 ARGENTINA (1990 ROUND-OF-16)
BULGARIA 2 - 1 GERMANY (1994 QUARTERFINALS)
SENEGAL 2 - 1 SWEDEN (2002 ROUND-OF-16)
MOROCCO 1 - 0 PORTUGAL (2022 QUARTERFINALS)
Published 30 June 2026, 06:44 IST