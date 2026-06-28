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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Austria draw with Algeria in WC thriller to progress and send Iran home

Argentina topped the group, while Austria finished second and will face Spain in the knockout stage. Algeria advanced as one of the best third-placed sides and ​will meet Switzerland.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 05:20 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 05:20 IST
FootballSports NewsIranAustriaAlgeriaFIFA World Cup 2026

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