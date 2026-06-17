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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Austria has it easy against first-timers Jordan

Jordan never stopped chasing the game and had the consolation of scoring the first World Cup goal in their history through Ali Olwan.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 06:18 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 06:18 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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