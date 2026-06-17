FIFA World Cup 2026 | Austria has it easy against first-timers Jordan

<p>Australia beat Jordan 3-0 in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J tie at Levi's Stadium near San Francisco in a late-night game on Tuesday.</p><p>The Austrians went ahead in the 21st minute when Romano Schmid produced a brilliant opening goal, smashing in a shot from distance.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | A look at Lionel Messi’s records at the quadrennial extravaganza .<p>Jordan never stopped chasing the game and Ali Olwan's glancing header nearly put them level before he scored the first World Cup goal (50th minute) in his country's history -- and it was worth the wait.</p><p>He cut in and directed a superb right-footed shot Austria 'keeper past Alexander Schlager and off the post.</p><p>But Austria regained the lead in the 76th minute thanks to an own goal from Yazan Al Arab before 37-year-old former West Ham man Marko Arnautovic added a stoppage-time penalty to take the game out of Jordan's hand. </p><p>(With agency inputs)</p>