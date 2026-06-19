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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Beer, poutine and a historic win: Canada celebrates at Niagara Falls

In a country where ice hockey and baseball take the limelight at the expense of every other sport, the euphoric win seemed to warm some Canadians to the sport.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 08:26 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 |Canada's first ever win at the FIFA backed by beer, poutine and maple candies at Niagara Falls

In one line
Canada celebrates historic first FIFA World Cup win with beer, poutine, and Niagara Falls backdrop.
Key highlights
Historic victory
Canada secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup finals win against Qatar in Group B, marking a milestone for the nation's football history.
Celebratory atmosphere
Fans gathered at Niagara Falls, enjoying beer, poutine, and maple candies, creating an iconic and festive backdrop for the match.
Dominant performance
Canada's victory was capped by a dominant display, with Qatar ending the match with nine men, highlighting Canada's strong performance.
Cultural shift
The euphoric win may help shift Canadian interest towards football, traditionally overshadowed by ice hockey and baseball.
Community spirit
Local resident Najeeb Bataineh distributed Canadian flags to fans, embodying the communal joy and national pride during the event.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 19 June 2026, 08:26 IST
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