FIFA World Cup 2026 | Beer, poutine and a historic win: Canada celebrates at Niagara Falls

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Canada celebrates historic first FIFA World Cup win with beer, poutine, and Niagara Falls backdrop.
Key highlights
• Historic victory
Canada secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup finals win against Qatar in Group B, marking a milestone for the nation's football history.
• Celebratory atmosphere
Fans gathered at Niagara Falls, enjoying beer, poutine, and maple candies, creating an iconic and festive backdrop for the match.
• Dominant performance
Canada's victory was capped by a dominant display, with Qatar ending the match with nine men, highlighting Canada's strong performance.
• Cultural shift
The euphoric win may help shift Canadian interest towards football, traditionally overshadowed by ice hockey and baseball.
• Community spirit
Local resident Najeeb Bataineh distributed Canadian flags to fans, embodying the communal joy and national pride during the event.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 19 June 2026, 08:26 IST