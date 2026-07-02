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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Belgian fury fuels unlikely comeback to down unlucky Senegal

Their next opponents, either the United States or Bosnia and Herzegovina, will see plenty of weaknesses ⁠to exploit.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 01:11 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 01:11 IST
senegalFootballSports NewsBelgiumFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

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