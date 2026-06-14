FIFA World Cup 2026 | Brazil held by Morocco 1-1 in their opener

<p>East Rutherford, New Jersey: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brazil">Brazil</a> were held to a 1-1 draw by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/morocco">Morocco</a> in their World Cup Group C opener on Saturday, with Vinicius Jr's fine strike cancelling out a goal from Ismael Saibari.</p><p>Morocco made the brighter start and took the lead in the 21st minute when Saibari finished a swift counter-attack, racing through the middle to convert Brahim Diaz's through ball.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Qatar score late to clinch draw with stunned Switzerland.<p>They controlled much of the first half and threatened again before Brazil levelled through a moment of quality from Vinicius, who cut in from the left and curled a right-footed shot into the top corner in the 32nd minute.</p><p>Brazil improved after halftime following several substitutions by coach Carlo Ancelotti, pressing higher and enjoying more possession. However, they struggled to break down Morocco's low block as both sides earned a point.</p>