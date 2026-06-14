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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Brazil held by Morocco 1-1 in their opener

Morocco made the brighter ​start and ⁠took the lead in the 21st minute when Saibari finished a swift counter-attack.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 00:14 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 00:14 IST
FootballSports NewsBrazilFIFAMoroccoFIFA World Cup 2026

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