FIFA World Cup 2026| Brazil vs Morocco Preview: Giants face dark horses in Group C opener

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Brazil and Morocco face off in a high-stakes World Cup 2026 opener with contrasting ambitions and styles.
Key differences
Brazil: The favourites
• Brazil's World Cup pedigree
Five-time champions seeking a record sixth title, though recent form and Neymar's absence add uncertainty.
• Head-to-head history
Brazil and Morocco met once in 1998, with Brazil winning 3-0; Morocco claimed a shock 2023 friendly victory.
• Key absences
Neymar (Brazil) and defenders Nayef Aguerd and Abde Ezzalzouli (Morocco) are ruled out for the opener.
Morocco: The dark horses
• Morocco's rising threat
Semi-finalists in Qatar 2022, Morocco aim to upset giants with disciplined defence and counter-attacks.
• Tactical clash
Brazil's possession-based attack faces Morocco's structured 4-2-3-1, relying on quick transitions and defensive resilience.
Key statistics
5
Brazil's World Cup titles
28 points
Brazil's lowest qualifying points total
Semi-finalists
Morocco's World Cup 2022 run
2 (6-2 vs Panama, 2-1 vs Egypt)
Brazil's recent friendly wins
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Published 12 June 2026, 09:55 IST