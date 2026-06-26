FIFA World Cup 2026 breaks record for most goals scored in tournament history

Key points

• Record-breaking milestone The 2026 FIFA World Cup has surpassed the previous record of 172 goals set at Qatar 2022, achieving 173 goals in just 59 matches.

• Turkey's historic goal Auston Trusty's early opener for Turkey marked the 173rd goal, breaking the record during the USA vs Turkey Group D match.

• High-scoring spectacle The tournament has already showcased exceptional attacking football, with the goal tally expected to rise further as more matches remain.