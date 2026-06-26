FIFA World Cup 2026 breaks record for most goals scored in tournament history

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
2026 FIFA World Cup breaks the all-time goals record with 173 goals, surpassing Qatar 2022's 172.
Key points
• Record-breaking milestone
The 2026 FIFA World Cup has surpassed the previous record of 172 goals set at Qatar 2022, achieving 173 goals in just 59 matches.
• Turkey's historic goal
Auston Trusty's early opener for Turkey marked the 173rd goal, breaking the record during the USA vs Turkey Group D match.
• High-scoring spectacle
The tournament has already showcased exceptional attacking football, with the goal tally expected to rise further as more matches remain.
• FIFA's praise
FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlighted the excitement and attacking prowess of the 2026 World Cup on social media.
Key statistics
173
Goals in 2026 World Cup
172
Previous record (Qatar 2022)
59
Matches played when record broken
64
Total matches in Qatar 2022
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 26 June 2026, 10:49 IST