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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Brian Brobbey, Cody Gapko net braces as Netherlands rout Sweden

The Scandinavians weren't as poor as the final score indicated in their worst World ‌Cup loss since a 7-1 defeat to hosts Brazil ‌in the 1950 final round robin stage.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 20:04 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 20:04 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFA World Cup 2026

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