FIFA World Cup 2026 | Brian Brobbey, Cody Gapko net braces as Netherlands rout Sweden

<p>Brian Brobbey pounced for a first-half brace, Cody Gakpo scored two more goals after the break and the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/netherlands">Netherlands</a> romped to a 5-1 victory over Sweden on Saturday in Houston to take command of Group F.</p><p>Crysencio Summerville added a late goal for The Oranje (1-0-1, 4 points), who posted their largest margin of victory in a<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/world-cup"> World Cup</a> since a 5-1 win over Spain in the 2014 group stage.</p><p>Denzel Dumfries had two assists, while Gakpo and Summerville each had one as the Netherlands took sole possession of the top spot in the group. They opened with a 2-2 draw against Japan, who plays Tunisia later on Saturday.</p><p>For Brobbey, it was just his second and third goals in an international competitive fixture. For Gakpo, it was his fourth and fifth all-time tallies in the competition after scoring once in each Dutch group game match at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Qatar Football Association sends message of support to Canada's Ismael Kone. <p>Anthony Elanga pulled a late goal back for Sweden (1-1-0, 3 points), his second of the tournament as his side missed an opportunity to put one foot firmly into the knockout stage.</p><p>The Scandinavians weren't as poor as the final score indicated in their worst World Cup loss since a 7-1 defeat to hosts Brazil in the 1950 final round robin stage.</p><p>Nevertheless, they absorbed the worst swing of results between two matches this tournament after a 5-1 opening win over Tunisia that precipitated the firing of Tunisian boss Sabri Lamouchi.</p><p>Brobbey had his brace by the 17th minute.</p><p>In the 5th minute, his exceptional hold-up play helped turn a simple ball out of the back into a dangerous counter-attack down the left.</p><p>From there, he literally outran center backs Victor Lindelof and Isak Hien to reach Gakpo's low cross and thump in a first-time finish from close range.</p><p>Sweden's defense gave Dumfries far too much space on the right on Brobbey's second, allowing the winger time to line up his first-time cross into the path of Brobbey, who again finished with his first touch.</p><p>Gakpo had his brace nine minutes into the second half, and after Elanga's 59th-minute tally, Summerville completed the scoring on a feed from substitute Memphis Depay in the 89th minute.</p>