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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Caleb Yirenkyi's last-gasp strike seals 1-0 victory for Ghana over Panama

Panama, bolstered by a vociferous red-clad contingent of supporters, were energetic, purposeful and threatening in the final third while Ghana were unable to find their rhythm until the second half.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 02:19 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 02:19 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFA World Cup 2026

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