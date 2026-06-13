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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Canada rally for draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in home opener

Maxime Crepeau had two saves for Canada, ‌who entered the match with ​an 0-6-0 record in two World Cup appearances (1986, 2022).
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 21:40 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 21:40 IST
FootballSports NewsCanadaFIFA World Cup 2026

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