Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Canada's Ismael Kone stretchered off with leg injury in win over Qatar

In the 51st ​minute, Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo attempted a tackle on Kone, but his right foot brought Kone to the ground.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 00:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2026, 00:23 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFA World Cup 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us