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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Cape Verde tie Saudi Arabia, become smallest nation to reach knockouts

The No. 67-ranked team in the FIFA World Rankings set the table for their accomplishment ​with a 0-0 draw against ⁠Spain.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 02:46 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 02:46 IST
FootballSports NewsSaudi ArabiaFIFA World Cup 2026

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