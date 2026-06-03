Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Climate change could reshape the tournament as rising heat threatens player performance

According to a report by Climate Central, 97 of the 104 scheduled World Cup matches are now more likely to experience temperatures above 28 degrees Celsius.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 11:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 11:30 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsClimate ChangeFootball NewsWorld CupFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us