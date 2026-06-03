FIFA World Cup 2026 | Climate change could reshape the tournament as rising heat threatens player performance

<p>Mumbai: Climate change is emerging as an unexpected player in the FIFA World Cup 2026, with a new analysis warning that rising temperatures could affect the quality, pace and safety of nearly every match in the tournament to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.</p><p>According to a report by Climate Central, 97 of the 104 scheduled World Cup matches are now more likely to experience temperatures above 28 degrees Celsius (82.4°F), a threshold associated with measurable declines in player performance. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Players and fans at risk of extreme heat, climate scientists warn.<p>The findings underscore growing concerns that global warming is beginning to alter not only environmental conditions but also the very nature of competitive sport.</p><p>Researchers found that nearly half the matches face at least a 50 per cent probability of experiencing performance-impairing heat. In 26 matches, climate change has increased those odds by at least 10 percentage points. The most affected fixture is expected to be the June 26 encounter between Uruguay and Spain in Guadalajara, where the likelihood of extreme heat conditions has risen by 37 percentage points because of climate change, reaching a 70 per cent probability.</p><p>Scientists say temperatures above 28°C can reduce sprint frequency, total distance covered and recovery rates among players. Such conditions may force teams to alter tactics, slow the pace of games and prioritise endurance over intensity, potentially changing the character of football's biggest tournament.</p><p>The findings add to a growing body of evidence showing that climate change is becoming a significant challenge for global sports. From extreme heat at the Tokyo Olympics and the Australian Open to weather-related disruptions in cricket, tennis and athletics events, sporting organisations worldwide are being forced to adapt to a warming planet.</p><p>Morten Thorsby, who is expected to represent Norway at the 2026 World Cup, said rising temperatures are no longer merely an environmental issue but a sporting one.</p><p>"This analysis makes clear that rising temperatures are not only a serious health risk for players and fans, but they are also starting to affect the quality of the game itself. When heat impacts sprinting, recovery and overall intensity, it changes the way football is played," he said.</p><p>Experts warn that the implications extend beyond performance. Professor Mike Tipton of the University of Portsmouth's Extreme Environments Laboratory noted that prolonged exposure to heat can increase the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, particularly during high-pressure matches where athletes push their physical limits.</p><p>"Playing in temperatures above 28°C changes the game, affecting tactics, tempo and overall quality. As temperatures climb further, the health risks become increasingly significant," Tipton said.</p><p>The challenge is likely to be especially pronounced in parts of Mexico and the southern United States, regions that routinely experience high summer temperatures. While FIFA has introduced cooling breaks and other heat-management measures in recent tournaments, climate experts argue that such adaptations may become insufficient if global temperatures continue to rise.</p><p>Shel Winkley, meteorologist at Climate Central, said climate change is fundamentally altering sporting environments around the world.</p><p>"The World Cups of the past won't happen again — not because the players have changed, but because the planet has. Heatwaves, unpredictable weather and shifting seasons are rewriting the rules of the games we love," he said.</p><p>For football administrators, broadcasters and tournament organisers, the report raises difficult questions about future scheduling, venue selection and player welfare. Some experts have already called for more evening kick-offs, revised tournament calendars and enhanced medical protocols to cope with increasingly frequent heat extremes.</p><p>Climate scientists say the trend is part of a broader global pattern driven largely by the continued burning of fossil fuels. Unless greenhouse gas emissions are substantially reduced, major sporting events may increasingly be defined not only by athletic excellence but also by their ability to adapt to a changing climate.</p><p>The world's most-watched sporting spectacle may also become one of the clearest demonstrations of how climate change is reshaping human activity — from agriculture and public health to the games people play and cherish.</p>