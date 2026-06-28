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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Colombia end up atop Group K, thanks to 0-0 draw with Portugal

Both Colombia and Portugal had clinched advancement to the knockout round prior ⁠to the ‌Saturday match.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 03:02 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 03:02 IST
FootballSports NewsColombiaFIFAportugal

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