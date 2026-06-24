FIFA World Cup 2026 | Cristiano Ronaldo lights up the stage against Uzbekistan

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Cristiano Ronaldo silences critics with a brace against Uzbekistan, breaking two World Cup records.
Key highlights
• Record-breaking performance
Ronaldo scored twice to become the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups and broke a 60-year-old Portuguese World Cup goals record.
• Overcoming criticism
After facing intense backlash for his first match performance, Ronaldo delivered a dominant display with two goals and the most touches in the box.
• Team dominance
Portugal secured a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan, with Ronaldo contributing significantly to their second consecutive win in the group stage.
• Momentum for next match
Ronaldo’s stellar performance sets up Portugal for a crucial third group-stage match against Panama.
Key statistics
10
Goals scored by Ronaldo in World Cups
5-0
Portugal's margin of victory
10
Ronaldo's touches in opponent's box
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 24 June 2026, 06:34 IST