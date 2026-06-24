FIFA World Cup 2026 | Cristiano Ronaldo lights up the stage against Uzbekistan

Cristiano Ronaldo silences critics with a brace against Uzbekistan, breaking two World Cup records.

Key highlights

• Record-breaking performance Ronaldo scored twice to become the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups and broke a 60-year-old Portuguese World Cup goals record.

• Overcoming criticism After facing intense backlash for his first match performance, Ronaldo delivered a dominant display with two goals and the most touches in the box.

• Team dominance Portugal secured a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan, with Ronaldo contributing significantly to their second consecutive win in the group stage.