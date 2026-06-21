FIFA World Cup 2026 | Cristiano Ronaldo not at fault for DR Congo draw, says Igor Stimac

<p>Bengaluru: Croatian Igor Stimac and his half-decade tenure as the Indian football team head coach saw several ups and downs. However, his off-the-field skills as TV pundit also stood out as his deep knowledge about the game was appreciated, while he accurately predicted all four semifinalists during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup">FIFA World Cup </a>2022, which also included Morocco.</p>.<p>The 58-year-old Croat returned to India for another stint as TV pundit on Zee5 and Unite8 Sports, the official broadcasters for the World Cup. <em>DH</em> caught up with Stimac for an exclusive conversation on varied topics, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ronaldo">Cristiano Ronaldo's</a> troubles early on in the group stages. </p><p>Excerpts below:</p>.<p><strong>At the 2022 World Cup, you made some impressive predictions during the knockout stages. Do you have any predictions for this World Cup?</strong></p>.<p>Stimac: I would rather wait until after the second round of group stage matches before making any serious predictions. It is clear that some of the major teams are facing problems at the moment, but it is still too early to make firm conclusions. Based on what we have seen so far, teams like Croatia, Portugal and Spain could find themselves in trouble if their performances do not improve.</p>.<p><strong>Talking about Portugal, a lot of the focus is naturally on Ronaldo. He has faced criticism after Portugal's opening game. From your perspective as a coach, what did you make of his performance?</strong></p>.<p>Stimac: Cristiano Ronaldo should not be the one facing criticism. He needs better service and much greater support from his team-mates. As the captain and leader, he carries responsibility but Portugal should be playing to his strengths because he is their centre-forward. Imagine having a striker like Sunil Chhetri and the rest of the team failing to do their jobs. How is he supposed to score goals without receiving quality service? Portugal, as a team, delivered a poor performance. People are focusing on Ronaldo because several other star strikers scored in the opening round while he did not. But the tournament is long, and it is far too early to judge him based on one match.</p>.<p><strong>Speaking of star strikers, what did you make of Lionel Messi and Argentina’s performance against Algeria?</strong></p>.<p>Stimac: At 38 years of age, scoring a hat-trick at a World Cup is something truly extraordinary. Regardless of the opposition, that is a remarkable achievement. Algeria are not a bad side either. I am sure Messi prepared extremely well for this tournament. Even though he plays in Major League Soccer, which is not among the most intense leagues in the world, that may actually have helped him. The reduced physical demands could have allowed him to refresh himself and preserve his legs for a major tournament like this. From what I have seen, he looks sharp, focused and, most importantly, still hungry. That desire is crucial. Because of that, I see Argentina as one of the strongest contenders to win the gold medal.</p>.<p><strong>In comparison, where will you put Kylian Mbappe and France? They looked extremely pragmatic and well organised against Senegal.</strong></p>.<p>Stimac: France have the strongest squad in the tournament when you assess them position by position and consider the depth available to them. They could comfortably field three different starting elevens, and each of those teams would be capable of competing for medals. That is how strong they are. On paper, they are the strongest side in the competition. The only question is whether they will be able to translate that strength into results. We will have to wait and see.</p>