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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Cristiano Ronaldo not at fault for DR Congo draw, says Igor Stimac

DH caught up with Stimac for an exclusive conversation on varied topics, including Cristiano Ronaldo's troubles early on in the group stages.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 17:11 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 17:11 IST
FootballSports NewsportugalFIFA World Cup 2026Igor StimacCristiano Ronald

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