FIFA World Cup 2026 | Crowd resentment against 3-minute hydration break

FIFA’s new three-minute hydration breaks at the World Cup sparked fan outrage for disrupting game flow and commercial interests.

Key points

• FIFA's controversial innovation FIFA introduced mandatory three-minute hydration breaks in each half of World Cup matches to help players cope with heat and humidity, but critics argue they disrupt the game's rhythm.

• Fan backlash at matches Fans in Dallas, Toronto, and Boston booed during the first hydration break of multiple World Cup games, signalling their disapproval of the new rule.

• Criticism of game flow disruption Opponents claim the breaks fragment the match into four quarters, harming the natural flow of play and potentially serving broadcasters' advertising needs.

• Impact on match outcomes In one instance, a team conceded a goal shortly after the break resumed, raising questions about the breaks' influence on performance and results.