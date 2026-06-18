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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Crowd resentment against 3-minute hydration break

Dallas stadium witnessed crowd resentment against the 3-minute hydration break as disruption of the game flow while others saw it as an opportunity for the broadcasters to show more adverts.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 07:00 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Crowd resentment against 3-minute hydration break

In one line
FIFA’s new three-minute hydration breaks at the World Cup sparked fan outrage for disrupting game flow and commercial interests.
Key points
FIFA's controversial innovation
FIFA introduced mandatory three-minute hydration breaks in each half of World Cup matches to help players cope with heat and humidity, but critics argue they disrupt the game's rhythm.
Fan backlash at matches
Fans in Dallas, Toronto, and Boston booed during the first hydration break of multiple World Cup games, signalling their disapproval of the new rule.
Criticism of game flow disruption
Opponents claim the breaks fragment the match into four quarters, harming the natural flow of play and potentially serving broadcasters' advertising needs.
Impact on match outcomes
In one instance, a team conceded a goal shortly after the break resumed, raising questions about the breaks' influence on performance and results.
Mixed reception across venues
The hydration breaks received a cold reception even in cooler conditions, such as Toronto’s rainy match, indicating widespread dissatisfaction.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 18 June 2026, 07:00 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsEnglandWorld CupFIFAFifa world cupCroatiaFIFA World Cup 2026

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