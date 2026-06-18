FIFA World Cup 2026 | Crowd resentment against 3-minute hydration break

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FIFA’s new three-minute hydration breaks at the World Cup sparked fan outrage for disrupting game flow and commercial interests.
Key points
• FIFA's controversial innovation
FIFA introduced mandatory three-minute hydration breaks in each half of World Cup matches to help players cope with heat and humidity, but critics argue they disrupt the game's rhythm.
• Fan backlash at matches
Fans in Dallas, Toronto, and Boston booed during the first hydration break of multiple World Cup games, signalling their disapproval of the new rule.
• Criticism of game flow disruption
Opponents claim the breaks fragment the match into four quarters, harming the natural flow of play and potentially serving broadcasters' advertising needs.
• Impact on match outcomes
In one instance, a team conceded a goal shortly after the break resumed, raising questions about the breaks' influence on performance and results.
• Mixed reception across venues
The hydration breaks received a cold reception even in cooler conditions, such as Toronto’s rainy match, indicating widespread dissatisfaction.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 18 June 2026, 07:00 IST