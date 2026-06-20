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FIFA World Cup 2026 | Cunha scores twice as Brazil win 3-0 and eliminate Haiti at World Cup

Brazil took control in ⁠the 23rd minute when Vinicius's shot was parried by ‌Johny Placide and Hannes ‌Delcroix's attempted clearance deflected off ‌Cunha and over the line.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 02:48 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 02:48 IST
FootballSports NewsBrazilHaitiFIFA World Cup 2026

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